Two Kankakee County nursing homes were each fined $25,000 by the Illinois Department of Public Health.
The fines were related to violations cited between October and December 2019.
Aperion Care Bradley, 650 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley, and Momence Meadows Nursing Home, 500 S. Walnut St., Momence, were each fined $25,000.
The 120-bed Aperion Care facility was fined for failure to assess and treat a pressure wound for a resident. The 140-bed Momence Meadows was fined for failure to notify the physician of critical lab values and failure to monitor and follow the physician’s order for medication.
A violation is cited by the IDPH when there is a condition or occurrence at the facility which immediately preceded a resident’s death or caused serious mental or physical harm.
Aperion Care Bradley took over ownership of the former GreenTree of Bradley Nursing and Rehab Center on Sept. 1.
Based in Lincolnwood, Aperion Care operated facilities in Illinois, Indiana and Missouri.
Under the GreenTree name, the location was cited previously and fined $75,000 for various care issues.
In all, 32 nursing homes were fined by the IDPH for care issues during the fourth quarter of 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!