Daily Journal staff report
Because of concerns over the coronavirus, the Illinois Department of Public Health has put guidelines in place that will restrict visitor access to nursing homes across Illinois and establish new protocols for staff and residents. The department is the governmental body which oversees all nursing homes.
Among the list of new guidelines are:
• People younger than the age of 18 are not allowed within a facility.
• Occupants are allowed one adult visitor per day. The visitor must check in with staff and be screened.
• Residents will be monitored at least once per shift.
• Employees will be screened for fever or respiratory symptoms at least once prior to starting their shift.
• Residents with fever or acute respiratory symptoms will be restricted to their room. If residents must leave their room for a medically necessary procedure, they must wear a face mask.
• Signs are to be posted throughout the facility describing ways to prevent the spread of germs.
• Alcohol-based hand rub is placed in every resident’s room.
