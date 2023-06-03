...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...
The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency is forecasting Unhealthy
for Sensitive Groups (USG) for ozone for all of Illinois today.
Warm, dry, and sunny weather along with intensifying drought
conditions are major contributing factors for ozone formation. Air
Quality Index (AQI) forecasts and levels can normally be found at
AirNow.gov, but the unique widespread nature of this episode prompted
this extra National Weather Service alert.
Active children and adults, especially people with pulmonary or
respiratory disease such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor
activity.
Residents are urged to reduce pollution levels. Air quality
forecasts and tips on how you can reduce your emissions can be found
at www.airnow.gov
media contact...217 558 1536.
Tim Nugent, the president and CEO of the Economic Alliance of Kankakee County, as well as the mayor of Manteno, speaks Thursday at the Daily Journal's 2023 Progress Awards.
Businesses, communities or regions who are not advancing and progressing more than likely face the same fate, said Tim Nugent, one of Kankakee County’s business leaders, in remarks at the Daily Journal’s 2023 Progress Awards ceremony on Thursday.
The fate they will likely be dealt is the one of being left behind.
Kankakee County is making sure this is not the path it is on and Nugent, the president and CEO of the Economic Alliance of Kankakee County as well as the mayor of Manteno, noted the region is making advancements.
The area where noticeable growth is happening is being a producer of power.
Currently home to hydroelectric, solar and wind developments as well as new “revolutionary renewable ventures,” Nugent said such development will continue to bolster this region.
“Investments like these will put Kankakee County on the global map of manufacturing energy to support the local and regional economy,” he said.
The Heritage Prairie Solar Farm, which is proposed to be built on nearly 3,000 acres of leased farmland near Essex in western Kankakee County, received approval from the Kankakee County Board in November 2022.
The board voted to give the 300-megawatt Heritage Prairie Solar Farm, a joint venture from Houston, Texas-based Connect Gen and Pattern Energy, its approval.
The project is anticipated to cost $1 billion.
Nugent also applauded the region’s economic diversity, meaning it has great assets in manufacturing, health care, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, retail and education.
He said numerous companies are investing in this eastern Illinois county.
Additionally, he said investments within the past five years totals $1.5 billion.
“This is a sign of progress,” Nugent said. “These employers also have a need for additional workforce. They are hiring and wiling to provide the best training and education to their teams.
“These employers believe in our community and in a future in Kankakee County.”
Lee Provost, an award-winning reporter, has been writing local news stories for The Daily Journal since 1988. He is a lifelong resident of the region. Provost can be reached at lprovost@daily-journal.com.
