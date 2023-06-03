Businesses, communities or regions who are not advancing and progressing more than likely face the same fate, said Tim Nugent, one of Kankakee County’s business leaders, in remarks at the Daily Journal’s 2023 Progress Awards ceremony on Thursday.

The fate they will likely be dealt is the one of being left behind.

Kankakee County is making sure this is not the path it is on and Nugent, the president and CEO of the Economic Alliance of Kankakee County as well as the mayor of Manteno, noted the region is making advancements.

Lee Provost, an award-winning reporter, has been writing local news stories for The Daily Journal since 1988. He is a lifelong resident of the region. Provost can be reached at lprovost@daily-journal.com.

