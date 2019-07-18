WILMINGTON — Township board meetings are typically quiet affairs. Few people attend. But that’s not the case for one nearby township.
That would be Will County’s Wesley Township, which is 20 miles northwest of Kankakee.
It’s a small township with 2,200 people. But its meetings are well-attended. At Tuesday’s, about 40 showed up.
The township supervisor banged her gavel repeatedly. Police were called. The assessor demanded the township pay its bills.
The meeting was held in the township garage. A large tractor was behind an audience sitting on folding chairs.
With the garage door open, a number of people milled outside in separate conversations. A couple of video cameras were aimed at the township board. Two members were absent.
One of the big issues was Rival’s Lookout Park, where the township prohibited camping last month. A sign at the park says the action was taken June 3.
It was unclear who barred camping, though it was never voted on. At Tuesday’s meeting, the board voted 2-1 to open the park, but approval required three votes.
During public input, residents alleged the board was keeping the park reserved for certain people. Exhibit A: a former trustee’s statement that the board’s intent was to keep “black and Mexicans” out of the park.
“You’re picking and choosing,” one woman charged.
The meeting got tense when several women accused a man at the meeting of directing slurs their way in social media discussions of township business. The man did not respond.
The township’s supervisor, JoAnn Quigley, denied knowledge of the man’s insults.
Residents complained that the township had yet to approve a budget for this fiscal year and was spending too much on a Chicago law firm.
After several people talked out of turn, Quigley slammed the gavel and announced she was suspending the meeting, heading into her office. Many thought the meeting was over.
But a few minutes later, she returned and resumed the session.
Not long after, two Wilmington police officers arrived, presumably in response to a township call. They quickly consulted with Quigley and stayed around through the end of the meeting.
The township assessor, Mary Jones, asked the township board to pay her office’s bills. She said it’s taken weeks for the members to approve her expenses.
Referring to Quigley, Jones declared, “She is not my boss. And you all heard it — she is not paying my bills.”
Later, Quigley asked one woman to leave after she spoke out of turn.
The woman complied, but yelled at Quigley, “You are disgusting!”
The meeting ended after an hour and a half.
Quigley didn’t return a message for comment Wednesday.
