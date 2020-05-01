BRADLEY — Northfield Square Mall will re-open in a "retail-to-go" format Friday in response to Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s modified stay-at-home order.
The order, which extends through May 30, now allows retail stores not designated as non-essential businesses to fulfill phone and online orders through pick-up outside the store and delivery.
Namdar Realty Group, which owns the mall, is opening the property to all of its tenants and employees starting today, according to a company spokesperson.
The company is encouraging all merchants to re-open. A list of participating stores is pending.
Patrons will not be allowed to enter the mall. Instead of walking through the mall and shopping, patrons will be able to place orders online or by phone, and employees of the store will bring the items to their vehicles.
The mall will operate with limited hours from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Bradley Mayor Pro Tem Mike Watson said he is supportive of business owners finding creative ways to stay open so they can pay their bills.
"A lot of people are down and out right now," he said.
Watson said he also supports the rights of business owners and residents to express a difference of opinion regarding Pritzker's orders.
He said he hopes a "medium ground" can be reached that would allow more businesses to function.
"If another 30-day extension is issued and these [retailers] go out of business, that's not doing us any good," he said.
Retail-to-go rules for Northfield Square Mall include:
• All payments should be done over the phone or internet if possible;
• Contact should be minimized if remote payment is not available;
• Purchased items should be delivered by the employee to the backseat or trunk of the customer’s vehicle whenever possible;
• Employees must wash or sanitize hands after each interaction with a customer, and
• Employees should disinfect any item that came in contact with a customer whenever possible.
