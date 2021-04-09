BOURBONNAIS — Olivet Nazarene University is partnering again with the Northern Illinois Food Bank for a pop-up food market from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 17.

The market will be located at Fortin Villa (ROTC Building), 615 S. Main St., Bourbonnais.

The Northern Illinois Food Bank serves 13 counties, including Kankakee County. Pop-up manager Mike Keane said they will be able to distribute food boxes for more than 700 families.

The box includes a gallon of milk, produce, protein and dairy. There is enough food for a family of five for two weeks. COVID protocol will be observed during the event and people must stay in their vehicles.

