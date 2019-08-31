In most places in Kankakee County, nonwhites are more likely to get tickets after they are stopped, according to law enforcement reports.
The data comes from the local police departments themselves, which must submit annual traffic stop reports to the state police. In all traffic stops, officers must have probable cause before pulling people over.
The only local exception to the local trend is Kankakee. From 2016 to 2018, whites were slightly more likely to get cited than nonwhites in Kankakee. In 2015, whites and nonwhites faced an equal chance of receiving tickets in Kankakee.
|Department
|% whites cited
|% nonwhites cited
|Aroma Park
|49%
|46%
|Bourbonnais
|30%
|38%
|Bradley
|23%
|35%
|Grant Park
|85%
|90%
|Herscher
|34%
|33%
|Kankakee
|74%
|71%
|Kankakee County Sheriff
|50%
|63%
Manteno
|13%
|25%
|Momence
|32%
|34%
|St. Anne
|34%
|47%
Compared to most towns in the area, Kankakee has a high percentage of minorities. About 40 percent of the population is African American; another nearly 20 percent is Hispanic. Most of the rest is white.
The Kankakee police force, meanwhile is 78 percent white, 16 percent black and 8 percent Hispanic.
Other local towns did not fare as well for minorities in 2018. In Bradley and Manteno, nonwhites were more likely to get cited during traffic stops — by 12 percentage points. In Bourbonnais, it was an 8-percentage-point spread in favor of whites.
Most years, Momence followed area trends in traffic stops, except in 2017, when slightly more whites were cited than nonwhites.
For the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department, nonwhites were more likely to get a citation in 2018 — by 13 percentage points. In 2015, sheriff’s deputies cited whites and nonwhites at equal rates. In 2017, the spread was 4 percentage points in favor of whites.
Illinois started requiring traffic stop reports 15 years ago. The law instituting the reports was sponsored by a little-known state senator from Chicago named Barack Obama. It was meant to stop the practice of racial profiling.
The trend statewide is different from Kankakee County’s. In 2018, nonwhites were less likely to get tickets than whites — 31 percent to 38 percent.
Area police chief officials regularly meet with the Kankakee County NAACP.
|Department
|% whites cited
|% nonwhites cited
|Aroma Park
|94%
|100%
|Bourbonnais
|47%
|57%
|Bradley
|38%
|47%
|Grant Park
|95%
|95%
|Herscher
|34%
|33%
|Kankakee
|78%
|78%
|Kankakee County Sheriff
|52%
|52%
|Manteno
|29%
|41%
|Momence
|29%
|44%
|St. Anne
|35%
|51%
In March, Sheriff Mike Downey and the NAACP announced the formation of the Kankakee County Community Crisis Response Team. At the time, Theodis Pace, president of the local NAACP branch, said the group was meant to build trust between police and minority communities.
“Our thought process was making sure [incidents] in Cleveland; Ferguson, Mo.; New York; and Baltimore don’t happen here,” he said. “It was those types of crises where a lack of trust came from individuals in the community.”
Bourbonnais Police Chief Jim Phelps said local police officials go over the traffic stop data regularly with the NAACP.
“We can work through any misconceptions with these reports,” he said.
He said the report’s numbers don’t indicate what people were cited or charged for, which may explain the data better.
“Why did someone get a ticket versus a warning? If they rolled through a stop sign, they may get a ticket. If they don’t have a driver’s license, they’ll get a ticket, not a warning,” Phelps said. “Explaining the data could go a long way in police-citizen relations. Here’s the report, and here’s the number of people stopped and what the tickets were issued for. Here’s what the warnings were issued for.”
Manteno Police Al Swinford said he is not in favor of more paperwork for officers to handle, but understood why the traffic reports exist.
“I don’t have a problem with who we are studying and who we are stopping. We should open the books,” he said. “These reports are there because there’s an issue and we need to fix it.”
Pace said the regular meetings with law enforcement are important because they keep open the lines of communication.
As for the disparity between whites and nonwhites, he said, “That is more of a reason why we’re meeting with the respective municipalities. That’s why we have been in a proactive mode to build that relationship, so the respective municipalities do not have overzealous officers and to make sure there is no racial profiling by any officer in any department.”
The community, he said, needs to find ways to recruit more officers, prosecutors and public defenders of color.
“That’s a way to bridge the gap,” Pace said.
