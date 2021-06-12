MANTENO — The Manteno Historical Society has named former Mayor Jerry Pearce and current Mayor Timothy Nugent as the 2021 Manteno Citizens of the Year for their achievements, services and contributions to the Manteno community.
The organization also announced the recipient of the Lucille Thies Personal Achievement Award, which will be given to Ken Klipp. A former resident of Manteno, Klipp has made a notable impact outside of the Manteno/Rockville area, according to a press release.
After over a one-year hiatus, the society’s Annual Heritage Banquet will return on Sunday, Aug. 29. During the 32nd annual event, the society will honor the award winners.
This year’s event will be at the Manteno Sportsmen’s Club, 851 N. Main St., Manteno, with a noon social time and 12:30 p.m. lunch and program. Tickets are $40 per person or $15 for children under 12 years.
For more information, call Jeff Jarvis at 815-933-2055.
