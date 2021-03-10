The Still I Rise nonprofit organization will host a drive-thru food giveaway at 4 p.m. Monday, March 29, at the Kankakee Farmer’s Market site, 250 S. Schuyler St., Kankakee.
The event will offer the following:
• Fresh produce, frozen meat, bread, eggs and non-perishable boxed food items from the Northern Illinois Food Bank Mobile Pantry.
• Full boxes of breakfast sausages, taco meat, brats and sloppy joe meat from Johnsonville Products.
• Pepsi products and more.
This is a free event and no registration is required. Also, no ID will be needed to obtain food. The giveaway starts at 4 p.m. and continues until the food is gone.
For more information or to make a donation, call 815-414-9614 or email to info@still-irise.org.
