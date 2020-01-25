From staff and wire reports
A Chicago woman has become the second U.S. patient diagnosed with the dangerous new virus from China, state health officials announced Friday.
Although a person from Chicago has been diagnosed with the illness, the local health department says you should be aware of the virus but isn’t sounding the alarm.
The infected Chicago woman is in her 60s and had returned from China on Jan. 13 without showing any signs of illness. Three or four days later, however, she called her doctor to report feeling sick.
The patient is doing well and remains hospitalized “primarily for infection control,” said Dr. Allison Arwady, Chicago’s public health commissioner.
Earlier this week, a man in his 30s in Washington state became the first U.S. patient. He also diagnosed after returning from a trip to the outbreak’s epicenter in central China.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expecting more Americans to be diagnosed with the newly discovered virus in coming days, as worldwide, the number of confirmed cases has passed 800.
John Bevis, administrator of Kankakee County Health Department, said his office is being constantly updated from the CDC and the state health department on the virus.
“Should you be concerned about it? Not so much, but you should probably be aware of it,” Bevis said. “... If you haven’t been to this Wuhan, China, then you really don’t need to be panicked about it. A lot of this is still evolving.”
The virus can cause fever, coughing, wheezing and pneumonia. It is a member of the coronavirus family that’s a close cousin to the deadly SARS and MERS viruses that have caused outbreaks in the past.
Still, “CDC believes that the immediate risk to the American public continues to be low at this time, but the situation continues to evolve rapidly,” said CDC’s Dr. Nancy Messonnier.
The Kankakee County Health Department will be posting some helpful information on its website and its social media sites.
“If you have traveled to Wuhan, China, or have been in contact with someone, and that would be close contact within 6 feet of someone who has been there in the last 14 days and have some symptoms, then contact your caregiver, your physician, the CDC or the state health department,” Bevis said.
Those first two patients did the right thing, recognizing their travel risk and alerting doctors to it, so that health authorities could get them isolated to prevent spread, tested promptly, and start monitoring people who’ve had close contact with them.
It took about 36 hours for the first U.S. patient to be tested, receive the results from the CDC in Atlanta and be put in the hospital after he went to a clinic Sunday morning, according to a timeline released Friday by Washington health officials.
Illinois health officials did not identify the hospital where the Chicago woman is in isolation.
The Washington state patient was in satisfactory condition Friday in an isolation unit at Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett, 30 miles north of Seattle. Nurses who’ve trained for Ebola patients are providing his care, wearing hoods with plastic face shields and using respirators to breathe filtered air.
Nationally, over 2,000 returning travelers had been screened at U.S. airports and 63 people in 22 states were being tested, although 11 of them so far have been found free of the virus, the CDC said.
China has issued massive travel bans in hard-hit sections of that country to try to stem spread of the virus. For now, CDC said it will keep up its screening process at five U.S. airports but will reevaluate its necessity.
In Chicago, the health commissioner said the newest patient hadn’t had close contact with many people since becoming ill, taken public transportation or attended large gatherings.
“This is all very reassuring as far as infection risk to the general public,” Arwady said. “There is no need for the general public to change their behavior in any way.”
More immediate problems
Bevis is more concerned with the general flu outbreak that has affected some schools and the public in general.
“Just go home if you get the flu,” he said, adding it’s not too late to get a flu shot.
“We still have the shots,” he said. “It doesn’t guarantee you won’t get the flu, but it can relieve some of the symptoms.”
