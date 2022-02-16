Daily Journal logo

Daily Journal staff report

KANKAKEE — A pilot escaped unharmed Tuesday morning after his plane ran off the runway at the Greater Kankakee Airport.

Kankakee Fire Department personnel were dispatched to the airport at about 9:55 a.m.

The plane landed safely but ran off the runway, Kankakee Fire Chief Bryan LaRoche said.

Airport manager Jeff Benoit said the Cessna 172 suffered no damage.

