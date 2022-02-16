...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 PM CST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...A period of accumulating freezing rain and sleet late
tonight into Thursday morning is expected. A period of heavy
snowfall is expected to develop Thursday afternoon and continue
into early Thursday evening. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7
inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as
high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and central, north
central and northeast Illinois.
* WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions for Thursday morning
commute. Travel during the afternoon and evening will become
very difficult as wind driven, heavy, wet snow will result in
treacherous road conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy snowfall rates, greater than one inch
per hour at times, are expected Thursday afternoon. This combined
with winds gusting as high as 40 mph will likely result in
sharply reduced visibility. The heavy wet nature of the snow
could also put strain on tree limbs and power lines which may
result in some power outages.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
In Illinois, the latest road conditions for Illinois can be
obtained on the internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. In
Indiana, the latest road conditions for Indiana are available by
calling 1-800-261-7623.
