KANKAKEE — With a June deadline looming regarding signing a contract for 4th of July fireworks, the city of Kankakee administration pulled the plug and canceled the 2020 show.
Near the conclusion of Monday’s Kankakee City Council meeting, Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong said the time was quickly approaching for the city to sign a contract to be the host for the annual Independence Day fireworks.
However, the coronavirus can lay claim to one more community loss.
The mayor polled the council members and only Danita Grant-Swanson, R-4, and Mike Cobbs, D-6, expressed a willingness to have the show, which is viewed annually by hundreds, if not thousands of spectators at Beckman Park and River Road Park.
All the other council members — citing concerns about the virus and the budget — said the show should be doused, at least until the summer of 2021.
The mayor noted that even assuming the “stay at home” order is lifted before the holiday, hosting large public gatherings would not be a wise idea.
Other council members, citing the $15,000 estimated cost for the show, said the pending budget crunch due to the loss of sales taxes and other taxing income was enough to cancel the show.
This will mark the second straight year of Kankakee not hosting a traditional fireworks display. In 2019, Kankakee, in part to save money, hosted a laser-light show on the night of the 4th of July. It didn’t fare well and the council vowed to bring back a traditional show in 2020.
