Going the extra mile

Fortitude Community Outreach Director Dawn Broers set her personal fundraising goal at $5,000 and shared that if she didn’t meet her goal by the end of the event, she would continue spending nights on the street until hitting her mark. As of Saturday evening, she had raised $1,300.

“I’ve had two people pledge $500 each if I stayed out three nights, so I will for sure be [doing that],” she said during Saturday’s event.

She’ll be staying nights at the shelter and will leave at 7 a.m. when other guests exit the shelter for the day. She’ll spend her days living out of her car and finding spots with free WiFi so she can continue to work. She’s committed to not go home or to her office during this time.

“Typically, you go out and do errands and then you go back home,” Broers said. “That’ll be interesting [to see] ‘where do I sit?’ and ‘what do I do?’”

She will continue to post updates to Fortitude’s Facebook page at facebook.com/FortitudeCommunityOutreach. As of 5 p.m. Sunday, she had raised $2,318.