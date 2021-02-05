KANKAKEE — Kankakee County Assistant State’s Attorney Nancy A. Nicholson was elected by the seven circuit judges of the 21st Judicial Circuit to fill the vacant associate judge position.
The vacancy occurred when then Associate Judge Bill Dickenson was elected a circuit judge last November.
Nicholson will formally be sworn in Feb. 11.
The 21st Judicial Circuit includes Kankakee and Iroquois counties.
“Nancy is an integral part of our local area communities and a respected member of the legal community,” Chief Judge Michael Kramer said in a news release.
The 45-year-old Nicholson has been in the state’s attorney office since 2010. She also was an assistant state's attorney from 2004-10.
“I think it is the duty of a prosecutor to seek justice,” Nicholson said. “I like that seeking justice gets to be our focus. I also have had the privilege of work with some amazing people in this office and in the county.”
While working in the state’s attorney office Nicholson handled traffic, represented Kankakee County in civil matters and represented the Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services in county paternity and child support cases.
“Nancy brings civil expertise, an unparalleled depth of research and legal acumen to our judiciary,” Kankakee County State's Attorney Jim Rowe said. “She is fair, tempered and understands the importance of doing justice.
“We are excited for her and even more excited for the people of Kankakee County to have her in this role."
Nicholson also spent two years as an attorney at Elliott and McClure.
It was Nicholson’s first time to apply for an open associate judge seat.
Other attorneys applying were Brenda Claudio, John Denton, Patrick Dunn, Dawn Landwehr, Jennifer Mansberger, Dana Meyer, Andrew Purcell, Rebecca Souligne, Mark Steffen.
Prior to becoming an attorney, Nicholson wanted to be a social worker.
“My first job out of college was as a case manager at a homeless shelter,” Nicholson said. “Navigating the legal system with my client was sometimes daunting and hard to understand. I then worked in a prosecutor’s office and saw how the law can actually help.
“The process doesn’t have to make sense; the people who are part of the process help it make sense.”
It will be the people she will miss the most.
“I really have had the honor of working with some amazing people. Not just in the SAO, but other Kankakee County offices,” Nicholson said.
“There are so many people who truly have the good of this county at heart and they strive every day to make it a better place to live.”
Nicholson was admitted to practice law in Illinois in November 2004.
Nicholson is a graduate of William Jewell College in Liberty, Mo., and received her Juris Doctor from Northern Illinois University in DeKalb. She is a member of the Kankakee County Bar Association.
Nicholson graduated from Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School in 1993. She resides in St. Anne with her husband and son.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.