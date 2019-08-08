Daily Journal staff report
The University of Illinois Extension will host a diabetes support group meeting from 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 21 at its office at 1650 Commerce Drive in Bourbonnais. The topic will be on arthritis and inflammation.
The meeting includes a brief PowerPoint presentation by Drusilla Banks, Extension nutrition and wellness educator, hands-on activities and a light diabetic appropriate lunch. Seating is limited. A fee of $5 per person is required.
Research indicates about eight out of 10 participants found the groups had positive coping effects and self-management of diabetes.
“The support group meetings are open to people with diabetes, family members and caregivers,” Banks said.
A different topic of interest to participants is addressed at each meeting. Register at online at web.extension.illinois.edu/gkw or call the Extension office at 815-933-8337. If anyone needs special accommodations to attend the meeting, call the number above.
