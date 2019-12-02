KANKAKEE — There is some legal and logistical work yet to be done, but a fourth Kankakee-based Dollar General moved closer to reality as the 4-acre property, where the store will be located, was annexed into city boundaries.
Kankakee City Council voted unanimously at its meeting Monday to annex the 4th Ward property owned by Richard Faber. The council then approved a zoning change for the property, making it commercial.
However, there is still work yet to be completed by the 9,100-square-foot store’s developers.
First, they must get formal approval from the Illinois Department of Transportation to have an entrance cut into West Jeffery Street to access the store. The development had been proposed to have the entrance along South Eighth Avenue, but the city rejected the option citing the amount of traffic which would have been forced to used Eighth Avenue.
Kankakee planner Mike Hoffman said the plat of the entire development must yet be produced, as well as the detailed site plan and a lighting plan.
Hoffman said it would be hard for him to determine when the development would be started, but speculated it would likely be in spring.
He noted the development has been in the planning stage for several months.
The Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based firm operates about 16,000 stores across 44 states. While its stores pale in comparison to the size of Walmart, there are nearly four times as many Dollar General’s in the U.S. than Walmart’s — 16,134 to 4,700.
The three other Dollar General’s in Kankakee are located at 1700 E. Court St., 545 S. Washington Ave. and 1895 W. Station St.
The new proposed store would be located along Jeffery, in the area across the street from Snider’s Nursery.
