Mike Panozzo had a dream of owning and operating his own deli.
He thought about it so much he even had a dream about purchasing a meat slicer. The dream was so real that he followed though on it and called Shaddy Mohammad, the owner of the New York City Deli, 1190 N. Convent St., Bourbonnais.
Mohammad, owner of the restaurant since 2013, had an even better option for Panozzo. He would not only sell him a meat slicer, but the entire restaurant, as well.
“Shaddy did an outstanding job building this business. We are now fully invested here,” Panozzo said.
This past week, Panozzo, 43, a 1995 Peotone High School graduate, and his fiancee, Kristi Behrends, 31, a 2007 Momence High School grad, now both of Bourbonnais, took possession of the deli on Aug. 16.
They began serving sandwiches the following day. Panozzo said the first week was a great success.
“This is our first restaurant venture. Mike always dreamt of operating a deli,” Behrends said. “... He’s Italian. He had a dream of buying a meat slicer and the deli came with it.”
By day, Panozzo is a performance manager for auto dealerships. Behrends is an administrative nurse for Riverside Medical Center.
Now the couple is adding yet another task to their workday. They have been learning the art of making deli sandwiches.
“We are pretty much keeping things the same. This business has been doing very well. The sandwiches here are great,” she said.
Mohammad, 35, of Bourbonnais, said that no matter where he goes, he will also be known as the executive chef of the New York City Deli.
“There are some different things I’m working on right now. I have some other dreams I want to pursue. But make no mistake about it, the deli was my baby. I put my energy, sweat and tears into that building.”
Behrends said they have kept the same staff and as of now, the deli’s hours remain the same: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
• • •
The U. S. Small Business Administration is offering disaster assistance to businesses and residents affected by the June 27 heavy rain and flooding.
The disaster loans are available to businesses and residents in Kankakee and Iroquois counties, along with several in Indiana. Applications must be filed for physical damage by Oct. 13, 2020. Applications for economic injury need to be filed by May 11, 2021.
The majority of the flooding took place in Indiana. The damage in Kankakee County was related to far eastern Kankakee County.
In addition, a July 15 resulted in a disaster declaration for several counties, including Livingston County.
To be eligible for the SBA declaration, at least 25 homes and/or businesses in a county must have sustained major, uninsured losses of 40 percent or more. The deadline of the Livingston flood is Oct. 19 for physical damage and May 19 for economic injury.
