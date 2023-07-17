new voter identification cards

The Kankakee County Clerk's Office has issued new voter identification cards to all registered voters in Kankakee County. The cards were sent via the U.S. Postal Service.

 Daily Journal/Taylor Leddin-McMaster

"It is important that all eligible residents of Kankakee County make sure their voter registration is current and correct. I encourage everyone to review their new identification card, printed with the American Flag, to see where they should vote as there have been some changes to several voting locations throughout Kankakee County," said Hendrickson in a news release on Friday.

"If you do not receive a voter’s card in the mail and believe that you are registered to vote, you should contact our office. Issuing these cards to verify voter registration is also required by Illinois law."

