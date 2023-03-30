Charles Tudor

Charles Tudor will be the transportation director for Kankakee School District 111.

 Daily Journal/ Stephanie Markham

KANKAKEE — Kankakee School District 111 has hired a new director of transportation.

Charles Tudor, a 25-year employee of the city of Kankakee and an assistant soccer coach for Kankakee High School, was selected for the role.

The Kankakee School Board approved Tudor’s hire during Monday’s meeting at Mark Twain Elementary. He will earn a salary of $87,500.

Reporter

Stephanie Markham joined the Daily Journal in February 2020 as the education reporter. She focuses on school boards as well as happenings and trends in local schools. She earned her B.A. in journalism from Eastern Illinois University.

Recommended for you