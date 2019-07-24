Each summer, the village of Bourbonnais transforms into “Bearbonnais’’ in anticipation of the Chicago Bears returning to town for their annual training camp.
Bears players and other team personnel will report to camp at Olivet Nazarene University on Thursday, and remain until Aug. 11. Thousands of out-of-area fans will follow to observe public practices, and this year, they have a new, more convenient way to reach the site.
Travelers attending the 2019 camp will be directed to use the new Interstate 57 exit 318 at Bourbonnais Parkway. The Illinois Department of Transportation will direct motorists use the Bourbonnais Parkway exit and travel along U.S. Route 45-52 to University Avenue. Fans will leave the same way.
IDOT will have increased signage to direct motorists. The village of Bourbonnais will have additional signage welcoming Bears fans to camp.
The long-anticipated interstate exit opened last fall after years of planning.
“It’s great to have the Bears here,” said Bourbonnais mayor Paul Schore. “Training camp showcases the whole county, not just Bourbonnais. Camp allows people to see that Kankakee County is a great place to visit.”
And while the traffic patterns will change this year, Schore does not anticipate traffic congestion.
“Based on the early morning practices, the traffic flow moves quite well,” Schore said.
Practices open to the public will be held on these dates: Saturday, July 27; Sunday, July 28; Monday, July 29; Thursday, Aug. 1; Friday, Aug. 2; Monday, Aug. 5, Military Appreciation Day; Tuesday, Aug. 6, First Responders Day; and Saturday, Aug. 10, Blue and Orange Day.
All practices begin at 8:15 a.m. Training camp will be open from 7:30 a.m. to noon during open practices. Similar to last year, training camp practices require a ticket for entry. All tickets are free and accessible by signing up in advance at chicagobears.com/camp.
“Based on the Bears performance and record last year, which usually dictates how many people attend training camp, we will see bigger crowds,” Schore said. “More fans will attend Bears training camp and will come back for other events and attractions too.”
In addition to seeing the Bears in action, training camp provides a host of activities for fans of all ages.
“A lot of fan favorites will return like the kid’s zone, Staley and the back to school fair,” Schore said. “Every year the Bears organization has things for the kids to do – and it’s free. Each year gets bigger and better.”
Some of the activities for children include the Bears Mini Monsters Clinic, an activity area with non-contact football drills; the End Zone, an interactive area with a variety of entertainment; the Midway, an interactive area with concessions, the Bear Den Social tent, Community Concierge, Staley’s Corner and partners displays.
The 2019 camp is also brought to the public by Art Van Furniture and Mattress, the Kankakee County Convention and Visitors Bureau, PNC and Verizon.
“We appreciate ONU for continuing to host camp every year. It takes a lot to make camp happen,” Schore said.
