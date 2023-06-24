Boat launch press conference (copy)

Local legislators held a press conference in September to a crowd of about 50 people at the Kankakee Valley Park District’s Potawatomi Park boat launch in Aroma Park, the first site where planned dredging of the Kankakee River is expected to take place.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

KANKAKEE — The long-awaited dredging of the Kankakee River at the Aroma Park boat launch will have to wait just a little while longer.

It was hopeful that the dredging to remove the build up of sand and sediment in that area of the river could take place this year. However, as earlier reported, a mussel survey must first be completed before work can begin.

Tentatively, the dredging will take place in April of 2024, according to a presentation by Charlie Dewes at Thursday’s Highways and Waterways Committee of the Kankakee County Board.

