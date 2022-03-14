BOURBONNAIS — St. George School District 258 will have a new superintendent starting July 1.
Jay Smith, currently the superintendent and principal of Gifford Grade School in Champaign County, will take the reins from interim Superintendent Gary Miller.
Miller is a former superintendent of Momence. He retired in 2017 and has also served as an interim superintendent in Watseka.
Miller has been in the interim role since Jan. 1, following the retirement of previous St. George Superintendent Helen Boehrnsen at the end of 2021.
Boehrnsen had been superintendent for almost eight years, starting in July 2014.
The hiring of Smith was approved during a Feb. 24 school board meeting.
School Board President LaDawn Armstrong said that Smith is being hired on a three-year contract with a starting annual salary of $140,000.
The board will vote on a finalized contract during its meeting Thursday, she said.
Armstrong said the search process for a new superintendent began in December, with applications due to the board in early January. A total of 37 applications were received.
She said that Smith was an appealing candidate due to his enthusiasm for St. George as well as his background working for another small district.
“That kind of made him stand out, and just his vision for where he wants to continue to grow and how he wants to continue to grow St. George School District,” she said.
Smith, a native of Ramsey, earned a bachelor’s degree in special education from Greenville College, a master’s degree at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville, a specialist degree at Eastern Illinois University, and a doctorate in curriculum and instruction from McKendree University.
Smith was previously a special education teacher for the Eastern Illinois Special Education Co-op in Kansas, Ill.
He has been in his current position at Gifford Grade School — a small, rural district of about 180 students — for three years.
“I was just looking to expand on my professional career and looking for a larger K-8 district when I noticed the St. George position come up,” Smith said. “After I did my research, I thought it would be a good fit.”
By comparison, St. George had about 385 students last year, according to school report card data.
While St. George will have a familiar small-town feel, the surrounding communities of Bradley and Bourbonnais also give it a more suburban atmosphere, he noted.
“My goal is to get to know the board members on a personal level, along with the staff, students and parents,” Smith said. “And then I just want to embed myself in the community, promote the St. George School District, and work on developing some partnerships.”
