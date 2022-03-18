Head's up to drivers in Kankakee: New stop signs have been installed at Greenwood Avenue and Eagle Street, creating a four-way stop in the Riverview neighborhood a few blocks from Steuben Elementary School.
New stop signs installed in Riverview neighborhood
- Daily Journal staff report
