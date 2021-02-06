Daily Journal staff report
BRADLEY — The BBCHS Academic Foundation has announced a new scholarship in 2021 for students of color on the path to be first generation college graduates.
The $1,000 scholarship is open to those working toward a bachelor’s degree.
The scholarship, open to current Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School seniors, is one of 20 scholarships offered by the high school and its Academic Foundation, according to a press release.
Eligible students can apply for this and all other school-based scholarships on the online BBCHS Common Application, found at bit.ly/BBScholarships.
The scholarship was made possible by a donation from BBCHS alum Adam Karr and his wife, Tonia, according to the release.
The First Generation Scholarship for a Student of Color and the Wagner Memorial Scholarship will be new in 2021.
The BBCHS Academic Foundation awarded the following scholarships in May 2020:
• BBCHS Academic Foundation, $1,000 each: Dylan Regnier-Jamnik, Lucas Regnier-Jamnik
• Donald K. & Dixie M. Turner Scholarship, $1,000: Jordan Garbaciak
• Veterans Appreciation Scholarship, $500: Abigail Chinski
• Marvin Gereaux, Class of 1950 Memorial Scholarship, $500: Gaetana Davis
• Joines Family Scholarship for Business Majors, $250: D’Angelo Alvarado
• BBCHS Joseph H. Wertz, Class of 1950 Scholarship, $1,000: Jisela Santos
• Charles Hawker Memorial Scholarship, $500: Elizabeth Noble
• Kenn Kiette Memorial Scholarship, $500: Allison Zimmer
• Maria Arseneau Memorial Scholarship, $1,000: Lucas Regnier-Jamnik
• Gene Goselin Memorial Scholarship, $500 each: McKenna Fred, Garrett Metzger
• Todd Hildebrand Memorial Scholarship, $750: Allison Zimmer
• Steve Themer, $1,000 each: Lindsey Mahoney, Alexander Rodriguez
• Craig Blake Memorial Scholarship, $500: Gabe Renchen
• James Stevens Music Scholarship, $500 each: Thomas Musgrave, Sarah Hounhan, Jordan Garbaciak
