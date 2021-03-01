A new rotary club is in the making for the Kankakee area — and it’s “not your grandfather’s rotary club,” its organizers say.
Rotary 609 will be geared toward young professionals. It will be what Bradley-Bourbonnais Rotary Director Frank Koehler believes the future of rotary will look like — not only in the area, but worldwide. Rotary needs to redefine and repurpose itself to be much more interesting to younger people, Koehler said.
Until the ‘80s, all rotary clubs were male-only, giving many the idea that it’s an antiquated organization, he said. But the organization has become much more inclusive and flexible in recent decades.
“What people envision rotary to be — 609 is not,” Koehler said. “It’s not male; it’s not lunchtime; it’s not sitting around a table. It’s ‘hey, let’s roll up our sleeves and get down to work.’”
Koehler said that the mission of 609 will be developed by all members of the group, and the focus will exist in fellowship and humanitarian service — like all rotary clubs before them. The group will work to find a shared passion and will see what needs attention in the community.
“It’s wherever 609 sees their focus,” said Koehler of the group’s mission. “We want to give them a chance to create their own identity and impact on the region and not necessarily be defined by an existing club or by what that club is doing.”
As of Thursday, 609 has 11 members — all young professionals in the area with different backgrounds in work experience including a banker, a chiropractor, a web designer, an educator, insurance agent, accountant, funeral director, museum director and more.
When speaking of the benefits that come with being part of a rotary club, Koehler said fellowship is a major aspect. He defined this fellowship as getting to know other people and working on projects that everybody feels passionately about to make a difference in the area.
There are three other rotary clubs in the Kankakee area. The Kankakee club was founded in 1915, Manteno in 1937 and Bradley-Bourbonnais in 1981. All three of these are lunchtime clubs, and 609 will be the first in the area to break from that model and will meet based on members’ schedules.
The Bradley-Bourbonnais club will be available to help get 609 up and running and will provide mentoring to the new members.
“But, the 609 is going to have its own life, its own heartbeat, its own pulse and identity, and we’re embracing that and saying, ‘Go for it!’”
Koehler invites those interested in participating to attend an informational meeting at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Northfield Square Mall Food Court or to visit rotary609.com for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.