New principal

Kyle Nevills, right, poses for a photo with Grant Park Superintendent John Palan after his hire for principal of Grant Park Middle School and Grant Park High School was approved during a March 27 school board meeting.

 Submitted photo

GRANT PARK — A new principal has been selected for Grant Park Middle School and Grant Park High School.

The Grant Park District 6 School Board approved the hire of Kyle Nevills for the position during its March 27 meeting.

Nevills will have a multi-year contract with a salary of $94,300.

Reporter

Stephanie Markham joined the Daily Journal in February 2020 as the education reporter. She focuses on school boards as well as happenings and trends in local schools. She earned her B.A. in journalism from Eastern Illinois University.

Recommended for you