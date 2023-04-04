SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 114 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 3 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES
IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS
DE KALB LA SALLE LEE
OGLE
IN NORTHEAST ILLINOIS
COOK DUPAGE GRUNDY
KANE KANKAKEE KENDALL
WILL
IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY
IN NORTHWEST INDIANA
LAKE IN
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AURORA, BOLINGBROOK, BOURBONNAIS,
BYRON, CAROL STREAM, CHICAGO, COAL CITY, DEKALB, DIXON,
DOWNERS GROVE, ELGIN, EVANSTON, GARY, HAMMOND, JOLIET, KANKAKEE,
LA SALLE, LEMONT, LOMBARD, MARSEILLES, MENDOTA, MERRILLVILLE,
MINOOKA, MORRIS, NAPERVILLE, OAK LAWN, OREGON, ORLAND PARK,
OSWEGO, OTTAWA, PARK FOREST, PLANO, ROCHELLE, SCHAUMBURG,
STREATOR, SYCAMORE, WHEATON, WILMINGTON, AND YORKVILLE.
Kyle Nevills, right, poses for a photo with Grant Park Superintendent John Palan after his hire for principal of Grant Park Middle School and Grant Park High School was approved during a March 27 school board meeting.
Nevills is currently an assistant principal for Iroquois County Community Unit School District 9. He formerly was an English teacher at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School and St. Anne High School.
A 2014 graduate of BBCHS, Nevills earned a bachelor’s degree from Illinois State University, a master’s degree from Governors State University, and is currently working on a doctoral degree in educational leadership from the University of St. Francis.
Grant Park Superintendent John Palan said that Nevills stood out in the interview process based on his “strong commitment” to helping students and staff.
“It is clear that he desires to build strong relationships with the staff, parents, and most importantly, our student body,” Palan said in an email. “In addition, he stressed the importance of being active in our community, both in and outside of the school system. I look forward to working with him in his new leadership role and welcome him to the [Grant Park] family.”
Nevills said that he looks forward to building those community relationships and welcoming students back to school in August.
“Living in Kankakee County, I have always heard positive things about Grant Park schools, so when the position was available I was excited about the potential opportunity to join this great school district,” Nevills said in an emailed statement. “During the interview process, I could tell how much pride Grant Park has for their teachers, students, and school system. It was contagious, and I knew I wanted to be a part of it.”
Stephanie Markham joined the Daily Journal in February 2020 as the education reporter. She focuses on school boards as well as happenings and trends in local schools. She earned her B.A. in journalism from Eastern Illinois University.
