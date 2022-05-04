KANKAKEE — Kankakee Police Chief Robin Passwater may not have truly believed what he was hearing, but he wasn’t about to ask any questions.
Passwater was notified Friday that the Kankakee Police Department would be receiving six new Ford Explorers for its patrol division and the SUVs would be arriving within a week.
Once the department picks up the squad vehicles, it takes about another 30 days to fit them with all of the specialized equipment, but Passwater said the fleet could possibly be on the street by as early as the second week on June.
Filling the order took some 12 months longer than expected, but Passwater is not grumbling. Not now, at least.
The vehicles are part of the department’s 12-vehicle fleet for patrol. The department is switching to SUVs for patrol with the hopes that these vehicle are more durable that the Dodge Chargers which the department is phasing out.
The department, like so many others across not just this region, but the country, was beginning to contemplate completing extensive repairs to some of its older cars in an effort to keep them on the road as they waited for the overdue SUVs.
Fortunately, that is a decision the chief will not have to face.
“I admit, I was surprised a little bit by the call,” Passwater said.
He is hoping the department has weathered the storm and orders of new squad vehicles will return to normal, meaning orders placed in May will be filled by June.
The shortage can be traced back to 2020, when pandemic restrictions and closures caused vehicle manufacturers to order fewer microchips, hundreds of which are used in a single vehicle. In the meantime, demand for consumer electronics increased, and chip manufacturers responded by switching production, according to industry reports.
Lee Provost, an award-winning reporter, has been writing local news stories for The Daily Journal since 1988. He is a lifelong resident of the region. Provost can be reached at lprovost@daily-journal.com.
