The Kankakee County Animal Welfare Advisory Committee will soon launch a project that has been in the works since 2018. The committee will be posting signs in various parks throughout the county to advise parkgoers of the dangers of feeding waterfowl.
It’s an effort they hope will preserve local wildlife.
Head of the nonprofit 3D Wildlife Rescue & Rehab in Kankakee, Dawn Tutt is a licensed rehabilitator and charter member of the committee. Tutt brought the need for waterfowl education to the committee’s attention. Now after working with villages, donors and volunteers, the signs are near ready to be posted.
Early on in the discussions, Tutt described the many calls she receives at the rescue regarding injured waterfowl. From there, she began educating committee members about why it is harmful to feed the them.
“The wildlife will sustain and take care of itself, we don’t need to supplement them with food and we certainly don’t need to supplement them with the wrong food,” said Tutt, who made it clear this project was specific to feeding waterfowl and does not pertain to home bird feeders.
Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe, who is active with local animal welfare, and Sheriff Mike Downey teamed up to provide funding for the signs that are currently being made at Digital World Design in Bradley.
The signs are to serve as an educational resource for parkgoers to learn the dangers of feeding waterfowl, such as ducks and geese. While it’s a common thought that feeding bread to these animals is safe, that has proven to not be true.
“The best thing we can do for the wildlife in our area is just give it space,” said Tutt. “Don’t destroy its habitat. We can all exist together without any problem.”
The “Please Do Not Feed The Waterfowl” signs describe the damage that feeding ducks and geese can cause, including duckling malnutrition, overcrowding, pollution, diseases and attraction of pests.
A prototype of the sign was presented at last week’s monthly committee meeting at the Timothy Bukowski Public Safety Center. Rowe was present for the meeting and his name — along with Downey’s — appears at the bottom of the signs for sponsorship.
“This took some time, but we did it,” committee chairwoman Tinker Parker said during the meeting.
Signs are being printed in both English and Spanish and will be posted in Momence at Island Park; in Kankakee at Cobb Park, River Road Park, Jeffers Park, Legion Park South 6th, Beckman Park, Goselin, and Potawatomi; in Aroma Park at Railroad Park; in Bourbonnais at Willowhaven Park, Riverfront Park, LaVasseur Park and Perry Farm and at Davis Creek Campground, which belongs to the state of Illinois.
“Basically our goal is to educate the public and then help not only the environment and the parks but save a lot of the wildlife,” Parker explained.
The committee’s mission is to promote the welfare of domestic animals and wildlife in Kankakee County, to serve in an advisory capacity to identify proactive and creative approaches regarding animal welfare issues while safeguarding the rights of animal owners and to help develop human animal welfare policies.
Additional concerns the committee has addressed through ordinances include prohibiting the sale of dogs and cats at swap meets, restricting the sale of dogs, inhumane and cruel treatment, impoundment and more.
The committee’s next meeting is set for 2 p.m. April 14 in the Public Safety Center. The meetings are open to the public.
