Momence husband and wife team Miguel and Alicia Gonzalez are the new owners of Nana’s Cakery & Bake Shoppe in Bradley and for now, that is the only change at the bakery-restaurant at 400 Kennedy Drive in Bradley.
Miguel noted the switch from Wanda Warman to he and his wife officially took place June 1, but Warman still is working at the restaurant as she helps the couple get their feet on the ground.
Miguel has worked at the restaurant since Jan. 1.
“I had been looking for a business to buy and then, this came about. I’m learning every day,” the 2008 Momence High School graduate said.
The couple has four children, ages 1 to 8.
The 2,000-square-foot bakery directly east of Perry Farm is open from 7 a.m to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The business is closed Sunday and Monday.
Prior to Nana’s, Miguel managed auto parts dealerships for three years in Bradley and Chicago Heights.
The travel, however, was more than he wanted. He said being close to his family is what pushed him to seek the opportunity with Nana’s.
“My main goal is focus on family,” he said.
As it has since Nana’s opened its first shop in 2007, the focus is on cakes, cupcakes, doughnuts, muffins, pastries and brownies. The shop is well known for its special event cakes, and Miguel said those cakes remain the backbone of the business.
Saturday features $1 cupcakes and $1.50 for gourmet (filled) cupcakes.
Even though there is new ownership, the Nana’s name remains affixed to the business. He said there was never any thought to removing the Nana’s name.
“We want to keep Nana’s in the community like she wanted. We are here to keep Nana’s alive. We are planning on this being a long-term venture.”
So what is Miguel’s favorite at the restaurant. The sticky bun — better known as the cinnamon roll.
He said they are considering re-establishing lunch items such as soup and sandwiches, but that is for later down the road.
• • •
Play Palz 101, the private daycare company owned by Limestone residents Anthony and Peggy Michalik, is once again in expansion mode.
Peggy said Play Palz will be opening their fourth location by mid- to late-October. The newest location will be at 270 N. Schuyler Ave., in downtown Kankakee.
The 5,500-square-foot site will be on the north end of the former Graham building owned by Mike Pinski.
Play Palz is hosting an open house at its downtown site from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday.
“We are blessed beyond everything we could have imagined,” Peggy said.
Play Palz opened in 2008 at its first location at 115 Mooney Drive, Bourbonnais. The second location, at 201 N. Wall St., Kankakee, opened in 2011. A third site, 190 Concordia St., Chebanse, opened in 2015.
The business was born out of the at-home daycare Peggy started in 2005 with 12 children. She now has about 100 employees who care for 475 children, ages 6 weeks to 13.
She said they had not been thinking too long about adding a fourth location.
“We had only began thinking about this recently and then, we saw this location,” she said. “This location is perfect.”
• • •
Are you keeping up on your car loan?
If you aren’t, take some solace in the fact you are not alone.
According to a national report published by Bloomberg, about 7 million U.S. car owners are at least 90 days delinquent on their vehicle loans, as of the end of 2018. This delinquency rate is at its highest level since 2012.
Auto loans, of course, represent a huge chunk of money. According to data, Amercians owe $1.2 trillion on car loans, the highest delinquency rate in the past two decades the Federal Reserve Bank of New York has monitored it.
By comparison, Americans owe $1.6 trillion on outstanding student loans. U.S. homeowners have mortgage debt of $10 trillion.
According to the Kelly Blue Book report, auto buyers paid on average just more than $36,000 for a new vehicle in 2018, up about 3 percent from 2017.
According to Automobile Magazine, total 2018 U.S. vehicle sales came in at 17.27 million, up slightly from 2017’s 17.23 million. The industry’s record was set in 2016 when 17.55 million vehicles were sold.
By automaker, General Motors sold the most new vehicles in 2018 with 2.95 million; Ford, 2.49 million; Toyota, 2.42 million; Fiat Chrysler, 2.23 million; Honda, 1.6 million; Nissan, 1.49 million; Subaru, 680,135; Hyundai, 677,946; Kia, 589,673; Mercedes-Benz, 355,413; BMW, 354,698; Volkswagen, 354,064; Mazda, 300,325; Audi, 223,323; Jaguar/Land Rover, 122,626; Mitsubishi, 118,074; Volvo, 98,263; and Porsche, 57,202.
