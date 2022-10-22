KANKAKEE — The purchase simply has been termed an “opportunity which presented itself.”
And when opportunity knocks, the door must be opened.
At least that is the case for business partners and Bourbonnais residents Marci Sadler and Ken Lundquist when it came to their Sept. 30 purchase of the about 30,000-square-foot Burfield + Remington building at 150 N. Schuyler Ave. in downtown Kankakee.
Formerly known as The Majestic, the property was purchased by Sadler and Lundquist and three other business partners — Dylan Cote, of Bradley, and Cassie and Anthony Verch, of Hampton, Minn. — for $825,000.
The new developers are gaining information, sketching plans and tossing ideas around as to what this property can be, as they set course to bring new life to this downtown mainstay.
The property had been owned by Terrance Hooper and his sister, Amy Rauch Papineau, since early 2018.
THE ‘RIGHT PEOPLE’
Hooper and Papineau currently lease the 8,000-square-foot Majestic banquet facility inside Burfield + Remington. Papineau said the banquet business will continue to operate as it has.
Papineau noted they will continue to operate the Grapes & Hops craft beer and wine boutique, 251 S. Schuyler Ave., as well as Rebel Ice Cream Co., which is inside the Burfield + Remington property.
“We believe we sold this to the right people,” Papineau said. “It’s bittersweet. This building has been a family project. Terrance and I believe we are handing the baton to someone else. The new owners have a great background in business.”
Hooper said he and Amy are doing everything they can to assist the new owners during the transition.
“Amy and I took this about as far as we could,” he said. “The new owners have the experience to take this to the next level. In my mind they are the right folks for this place.
“I poured my heart and soul into this place. I wouldn’t take back this experience. We accomplished what we set out to do.”
Sadler, Lundquist and company, known as MACK-D [the initials of each partner], plan to do the same.
Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis could not be more pleased with the new investors.
“I’m very excited,” he said. “Terrance and Amy took a chance on this property and brought back these niche shops. They took it as far as they could. Now there are new investors, and they see what we see. There is growing excitement in our downtown.”
Curtis points to investment across the street by Piggush Engineering. The like-new, just opened bar, Rock Inn. The investments being made in commercial properties by Dustin Kooy and Erik Wojtecki.
He believes this is just the start.
“Developers are hearing about what is happening and that message is getting outside of the four walls of our community,” he said.
Curtis added the price of Kankakee properties remains relatively inexpensive, but that fact might not last forever.
MAJESTIC ONLY PART OF STORY
Sadler and Lunquist see opportunity in the property and in the downtown region in general and, to be clear, Lundquist was simply looking for a cup of coffee when he entered the Majestic several months ago.
But once inside, he instantly saw opportunity in the downtown fixture.
In fact, the pair sees opportunity nearly everywhere.
For example, in a November 2020 silent auction, they acquired a 10-acre farm homestead in Limestone along West 1500N Road. They have visions of fixing up the house and “flipping” it.
“The property had been in shambles,” Sadler said.
She said the only occupants were mice and squirrels.
As they began clearing out the property inside and out, they began to see potential — awesome potential.
The location, now known as Deer Ridge Barn, is a banquet facility unlike any other in the county.
It has been transformed into a location for weddings, family reunions, class reunions, dances, baby and bridal showers or business retreats.
In addition to the 2,400-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath house, there is a 60-foot-by-30-foot restored barn and an old-fashioned grainery they transformed into a first-floor bar and a upstairs area they envision being an area for a groom to prepare for his wedding.
The bride and her bridesmaids would, of course, have the farm house.
“We thought of just flipping it. But we then looked at what was available within a 60-mile radius and there is almost nothing like this anywhere,” Lundquist gushed. “We just fell in love with this property.”
Event requests are coming in.
COMING HOME
For Sadler, 53, a 1987 graduate of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School, as well as earning a Master of Business Administration degree from Olivet Nazarene University, these developments have ushered her into a homecoming of sorts.
Sadler returned to the Kankakee County after she spent considerable time in Minnesota, and she had Lundquist in tow. They came here to help care for her ailing father, the late Myron Stawick. He passed away in July 2020.
The couple decided to establish roots here. They own about a dozen Bradley residential rental properties as well.
A licensed Realtor as well as having a deep background in business, Lundquist, 50, liked what he was seeing in this region.
And then Lundquist stopped for coffee at the Stefari Cafe, 150 N. Schuyler Ave. — the first business most folks encounter inside the Majestic — and his brain went into overdrive.
He quickly learned there was a chance the building could be available for purchase. He nearly spilled his coffee on his shirt.
“I fell in love with this building, with its history,” he explained during a recent tour of the structure. “We want to take it to the next level. We feel the energy and the revitalization taking place in the downtown.”
Looking around at the brick walls, the high ceiling and solid wood finishes, Sadler said the property presents a canvas she is eager to paint.
She clutches a notebook. Inside the notebook are sketches of design elements. When an inspiration hits, she puts it on paper. Of equal importance, but not nearly as enjoyable, there is also a long and growing list of projects which are in need of attention.
That list, however, is not about to cloud her sky.
“This is such a unique property. There really isn’t any thing like it around here,” she said.
The pair is well aware a “sizable” investment will be required. They have met with all the building’s tenants to not just introduce themselves, but let them know they have plans. Lots of plans.
While this couple has spent time in many regions throughout the Midwest, they have found themselves here. They don’t believe they are here by accident.
“Life takes you down different paths for a reason,” Sadler said. “We see being a part of this for a long time.”
While Sadler has spent a considerable portion of her life here, Lundquist is a new arrival. That fact means he sees the region with fresh eyes, eyes not clouded by what the downtown once was, but what it can be.
“I see the trend of downtowns,” he said. “There is definitely a downtown vibe. Look around. You see what is happening. I see energy, the opportunity.”
