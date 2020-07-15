KANKAKEE — NetWERKing is a new group at the Kankakee Public Library that aims to connect the LGBTQ community.
The goal is to find new friends, support, and a safe place to have a good time, according to a press release. This group will have events to participate in such as book discussions, game nights, discussion panels, and always a place to safely connect and support one another.
The group meets from 7 to 8 p.m. tonight in the library’s fourth-floor auditorium. Those attending are asked to wear a mask and maintain social
distancing.
