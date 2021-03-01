KANKAKEE — The Living Room Program is Duane Dean Behavioral Health Center’s new initiative to continue providing quality services to the residents of our community. The Living Room is a community respite program that offers an alternative to emergency room care for people experiencing an emotional crisis.
The program aims to provide a comfortable and safe, non-clinical space to adults, 18 years old and over, in the midst of a mental health crisis. It is free to the guests and is funded through the Illinois Department of Human Services.
The model — based on the Turning Point treatment center in Skokie — recreates the comfort of a home living room by using comfortable furniture, soft colors, soft lighting and inspiring artwork on the walls.
Because of the non-clinical model, those using the facility are referred to as “guests” rather than “patients.” There is no need to have a mental health diagnosis to use the facility.
“As soon as you’re at the door, you’re treated as a guest from the very start,” said program director John Prince.
A major goal of the program and the model is to help end stigmas surrounding mental health issues — specifically mental health crises.
“There’s still sort of that stigma, that taboo that’s been going on for years,” explained Prince. “We’re trying to market it as adult issues or life challenges, just taking some of that stereotypic language away.”
The Living Room is staffed by peers, or recovery support specialists, to help lessen the stigma. These are individuals who have a mental illness or another co-occurring disorder who have achieved a level of recovery that allows them to be of assistance to others.
Using their own experiences, they will assist guests in de-escalating the presenting crisis, as well as help establish short-term and achievable goals that respond to the guest’s specific situation. They will also educate guests on coping skills and develop wellness plans to include other resources that may be available in the community at-large.
“We would like the community all to take part in it and we would like to uplift our community,” Prince said, adding that another goal of the program is to increase morale in the community and teach productive and healthy coping mechanisms.
The Living Room will always be staffed by two Recovery Support Specialists and a qualified mental health professional. All will receive intensive training on various issues related to service provision, including trauma-informed care, active listening, motivational interviewing and additional relevant topics. Everything is one-on-one and there is no group treatment.
Raul Tinoco, director of communications and marketing for Rincon Family Services and Duane Dean Behavioral Health Center, said the program is built for guests to “sit, relax and talk with a peer who was struggling or in the past had mental health issues and they can support you and understand.”
In addition to both social and private spaces, guests will also have access to a meditation room, an art therapy room and a library. They’re also working toward a game room. There will also be a kitchenette area with healthy snacks and beverages for those guests in need of nourishment. The facility will also have showers and a laundry area for guest use.
“We just want to be that safe space in the community and be a partner with other organizations so we can get the most out of the resources within the area [so guests can] live that productive life that they are seeking,” Prince said.
Prince expressed that all who are interested in being a guest, RSS peer or volunteer are welcome to visit the facility to learn more. He also noted that the facility is observing social-distancing and cleaning protocols in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Living Room Program is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. They goal is to eventually make the facility a 24-hour operation. It is located at 367 S. Schuyler St., Kankakee. For questions and more information, call 779-236-1177.
