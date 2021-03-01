The Living Room Program

WHAT: The Living Room is a community respite program that offers an alternative to emergency room care for people experiencing an emotional crisis.

WHEN: Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

WHERE: 367 S. Schuyler St., Kankakee

WHO: Provided by Duane Dean Behavioral Health Center.

CONTACT: For questions and more information, call 779-236-1177.