Erik Rayman, of Bourbonnais, was sworn as a new Kankakee County Board member for District 20 at Tuesday's board meeting at the county administration building.
A Republican, Rayman replaces Ronald Kinzinger, who resigned on Aug. 27, and will fill Kinzinger's unexpired term. His appointment was unanimously approved by the board.
Rayman is a consultant who earned a Master of Business Administration from Olivet Nazarene University. He has experience in governmental affairs, including working on legislative measures.
District 20 encompasses most of the village of Bourbonnais. The seat will be up for election in 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.