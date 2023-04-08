Manteno Municipal Bank

The Village of Manteno purchased Municipal Bank’s Manteno branch at 110 Marquette Place South for $1.65 million in 2022 to serve as the new Manteno Police Department. The department hopes to move to the new location sometime in June.

The much-anticipated new locations for the Manteno police and public works departments are nearing completion.

It’s anticipated that the police department will be able to move into the former Municipal Bank branch building at 110 Marquette Place South at the end of June. Manteno purchased the building in March 2022 for $1.65 million, and the renovation began in November to turn the building into the new police station.

Mayor Tim Nugent said after Monday’s Board of Trustees meeting the work is finishing up on the drywall, as all the renovation was to the inside of the building, which was part of an approximate $1.5 million project.

