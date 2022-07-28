KANKAKEE — Kankakee High School’s Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps program is set to continue under new leadership.

The Kankakee School Board on Monday approved the hire of Maj. Ivy Stampley, who retired from nearly 24 years of service in the U.S. Army in 2015, as the district’s next JROTC Army Instructor.

She will earn a salary of $105,000.

Reporter

Stephanie Markham joined the Daily Journal in February 2020 as the education reporter. She focuses on school boards as well as happenings and trends in local schools. She earned her B.A. in journalism from Eastern Illinois University.

