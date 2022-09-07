KCC Gap year
Logo provided by KCC

KANKAKEE — Kankakee Community College is introducing a new Gap Year Program for those who are taking a break from college.

The program will offer career exploration and activities in a low-pressure, no homework environment, according to a KCC news release.

“Studies have shown that 80% of college students end up changing their major at least once,” said Cesar Avalos, coordinator of workforce opportunities at KCC, in the release.

Recommended for you