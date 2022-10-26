Old Kankakee ward map
Courtesy of city of Kankakee

KANKAKEE — With some minor alterations, Kankakee’s seven wards are back to even footing based on the recently revised map following the 2020 census.

The main alteration of the ward map came from expanded boundaries for the 1st Ward, which reaches further east and south, and the 7th Ward, which slightly expanded its reach south. Also, the southern part of the 5th Ward will cross west over the Kankakee River and Wall Street.

The city was in need of the realignment as the city’s population moved in the southwesterly direction, pushing a greater number of residents into the 3rd and 4th wards and out of the 1st, 2nd, 5th and 7th wards.

