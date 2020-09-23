KANKAKEE — When Kankakee High School junior Ryan Runner got a text from a friend sharing news that their school would be offering the Army Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) this year, he immediately knew he would be signing up.
“I was jumping out of my seat and everything,” he said. “It was supposed to be here our freshman year and it didn’t quite work out, but it came this year and I was super excited.”
Runner, who is also involved in band, show choir and soccer, has known since sixth grade that he wants to enlist in the U.S. Air Force after college. He plans to join the ROTC program at Olivet Nazarene University.
What appeals to him most about military service is the idea of serving his community, he said.
“I don’t want to be a waste of space,” Runner said. “I want to be remembered for something.”
Runner is one of about 73 students who have signed up for the school’s new JROTC program, also known as the KHS Kay Battalion.
JROTC is considered an elective course as part of the high school’s leadership academy. Students can take the course in place of a physical education course.
Superintendent Genevra Walters said that when she first started as superintendent of Kankakee schools in the 2014-15 school year, a number of seniors, both girls and boys, asked her about JROTC because they were interested in the military.
The next school year, Walters began looking into the program. The district started the application process to bring the program to KHS about three years ago and was approved in the 2017-18 school year.
“That was a really difficult year for us; we were in negotiations, and it was just really difficult to start a program,” she said. “This year, we circled back and we are focusing on starting the program now.”
The district was approved to offer JROTC without the federal subsidy, meaning the Army helps with everything except the salary of the employees.
Walters said she was impressed with the number of students who signed up the first year of the program.
“The goal is to grow the program over a three-year period of time,” she said. “Based on the initial interest, I don’t see that as a problem at all.”
Once pandemic restrictions loosen, Walters said students will hopefully have opportunities to interact and compete with students in other JROTC programs in the local Midwest area, like Peoria and Chicago.
Runner said he looks forward to competing in archery and raider competitions; the JROTC raider competitions include various athletic and strength tests, similar to a Tough Mudder obstacle course.
“You always want to strive to be better every day,” Runner said. “That’s what we’re doing here. Every meeting, we try to get better.”
Walters said students can benefit from the leadership component of JROTC regardless of whether or not they decide to pursue the military.
“People automatically think JROTC has a lot to do with the military, but I would hope parents would understand the military has the greatest leadership training in the United States,” Walters said. “That’s where you can get a lot of training on how to be an effective leader.”
Trezure Norals, a KHS junior, said she has advocated for the program at her school for the past two years.
“I talked to the superintendent about getting it here,” Norals said. “I want to go into the military, and I’ve always wanted to go into the Air Force. So, I feel like this will get me better prepared for basic training in the future.”
Lt. Col. Maria Emery, who served 28 years in the U.S. Army, is the senior Army instructor in charge of the program at KHS.
David Emery, Maria’s husband and the school’s former head strength and conditioning coach, is providing coaching and organizational management for the program.
Maria Emery said the purpose of JROTC, which has been around for over 100 years, is not to recruit for the military but to foster leadership development and community involvement.
“The focus is on helping young people and motivating them to be better citizens,” she said.
Students interested in joining a college ROTC program and/or the military would be better prepared to do so after gaining leadership experience and learning military structure, ranks and values through JROTC, Maria Emery said.
“It’s cadet-driven,” she said. “We expect students to take the lead.”
Maria Emery said the goal was to start with at least 60 students, which they have already surpassed. If the program continues to be successful, there is a possibility eighth-graders could join too in the future.
“Some schools lose programs if the level of commitment is not there,” she said. “If we get the same level of interest going forward, we will have no issue growing the program.”
The Army also may decide to fully fund the program at KHS if it is successful.
The class is scheduled to meet every other week, but since students are showing so much interest, they can also attend practices every Thursday and Friday at the KHS track and weight room — as long as it doesn’t conflict with their other classes. Students also attend class meetings via Zoom and receive exercises they can complete at home.
Maria Emery said the school is supposed to be getting archery equipment soon for cadets to prepare for an archery competition; they would actually be able to participate in the competition at school and submit scores virtually.
There are also drill competitions, air rifle competitions and various kinds of problem-solving tests students can compete in with other schools.
David Emery said he is preparing students for the cadet challenge, a physical fitness test JROTC cadets do twice a year.
He said the program came to KHS at the perfect time; with students attending most of their classes remotely, they are eager to get out of their homes and get involved with something meaningful.
“It’s going really well. We over-exceeded our expectations,” he said.
