BRADLEY — While details are very limited at this point, a hotel operator is targeting Bradley and the area near the Northfield Square mall property as a location for a proposed 85-room development.

At the Bradley Planning & Zoning Commission, members unanimously approved a change of zoning on a six-acre parcel southeast of the mall from general residential to the business zoning distinction of village center shopping.

This zoning would allow for the construction of a hotel.

Lee Provost, an award-winning reporter, has been writing local news stories for The Daily Journal since 1988. He is a lifelong resident of the region. Provost can be reached at lprovost@daily-journal.com.

