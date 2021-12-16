Muddy paws might be a thing of the past for visitors to the dog park at River Road Park in Kankakee.
The Kankakee Valley Park District board approved this week a 12-vehicle parking lot for the park. Currently, people using the dog park drive their vehicles on the grass on the east side of the park.
The board approved by a 3-2 vote for $14,190 for a gravel (road mix or slate) lot to be constructed by Kankakee Valley Construction Company.
Board member Bill Spriggs said he thought the amount was too much.
“I still think that’s a lot of money,” Spriggs said. “I wish there was another way to do it.”
Spriggs and fellow board member Michael Matthews voted against the measure.
The park district will have to apply for a variance from the City of Kankakee because the city has an ordinance that all parking lots must be paved.
“I think it’s a positive, and the more we can do for people ... I’m all for it,” Eads said.
“Also, do we really want everybody parking in the grass and rutting it up and you’re a muddy mess and your dog gets in the car and it’s a muddy mess,” board member Dave Skelly said. “To me, it’s just classing up the joint a little bit.”
Also, the board unanimously approved $19,765 for a similar gravel lot at Steve Hunter Park at Webster Circle West and Laurel Street in Kankakee. The lot will be approximately 11,000 square yards, and the work will also be done by KVCC.
The parking lots will be paid for out of a $3.25 million bond issue that was approved in July.
