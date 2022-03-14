KANKAKEE — Vacant since the passing of Norm Graham, the former Graham Furniture store in downtown Kankakee has a new occupant and fittingly it will be a furniture shop.
Razan Furniture, 187 W. Court St., opened the location last week. The site is immediately north of Gas N Wash at the corner of West Court Street and South Washington Avenue.
Owned by Basem Makhlouf, of Orland Park, the store will offer a variety of furniture for the bedroom, living room and kitchen, as well as a variety of houseware items including area rugs, lamps and decorations.
Graham, a downtown business mainstay having operated a lighting store and then a furniture store, retired in January 2020 after more than 30 years of business. Graham died in July 2021 at the age of 87.
The location where he had operated Graham Furniture is now divided into two business locations. In addition to Razan Furniture, the western portion of the location, 189 W. Court St., is a tobacco/vape shop known as World Smoke Shop. The smoke shop has been at the corner of West Court Street and North Washington Avenue for several months.
Fawzi Markhlouf, Basem’s son, is the store manager for Razan Furniture.
He noted the store hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Asked what attracted them to the location, Fawzi noted the amount of traffic that travels along West Court Street and the visibility it gives the store.
He also noted the family has friends who have operated businesses within this general area of Kankakee and they have done well.
