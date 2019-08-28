Daily Journal staff report
It’s beginning to feel a bit like fall, which is a good feeling for those who enjoy football.
The 2019 high school season is set to kick off this week, and the Daily Journal has the information fans need to prepare for a season which is filled with promise for many of the area’s 15 schools.
Details on each school will appear in the Thursday edition as the Daily Journal will publish its annual special section which previews the upcoming year.
Additionally, Prep Podcast is set to return. Sports reporter Mason Schweizer and an assorted cast will cover happenings within the area sports scene on a weekly basis, with the first episode airing Thursday.
To view Prep Podcast, visit daily-journal.com. To order additional copies of the special section, call 815-937-3322.
