Daily Journal staff report
CRESCENT CITY — Brianne Miller has been crowned as the Iroquois County Fair Queen for 2019. The Queen Pageant was held Wednesday night as the 85th annual fair opened its six-day run at the fairgrounds just north of Crescent City.
Miller, 20, is the daughter of Todd and Heather Miller. She is a Martinton resident and 2017 graduate of Donovan High School. She currently attends the University of Illinois at Champaign-Urbana, where she is majoring in elementary education.
Miller is one of six women who competed for the queen crown this year. In addition to winning first-place honors, she also was selected as Miss Congeniality.
Taylor Hasselbring, 21, of Cissna Park, was named first runner-up. Grace Ahlden, 20, of Ashkum, was named second runner-up.
Other contestants were Abigail Wagner, 19, of Milford; Samantha Jensen, 20, of Onarga; and Morgan Gash, 16, of Hoopeston.
Miller will make several appearances during the remainder of the fair in her role as queen, and she will receive an all-expenses paid trip to the state pageant, which will be held in Springfield next January.
