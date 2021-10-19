If you go

WHAT: United Way of Kankakee & Iroquois Counties' unveiling its new Community Equity Mural

WHERE: 481 S. Main St. (Illinois Route 45/52), on the side of Mi Casa Mexican restaurant

WHEN: 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26

DETAILS: There will be an opportunity to participate in an open mic session to share what this mural means to residents.