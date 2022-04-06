MANTENO — There will soon be a new Dunkin’ eatery on U.S. Route 45-52 on the northwest corner of the intersection of 9000North Road (West Division Street) in Manteno.
The new Dunkin’ is well under construction at 2803 W. Division St. Once the location opens, the Dunkin’ inside the nearby BP gas station at 9051 N. U.S. Route 45-52 will close.
“Dunkin’ Donuts has been in town for a long time at the gas station,” Manteno Mayor Tim Nugent said when reached by phone on Tuesday. “The business has been enough for them to need to have their own facility. It was good to see that Dunkin’ bought the property across the road to build the standalone store.”
The new Dunkin’ will have a double drive-thru with a pay window and a pick-up window, according to a special use permit that the Village of Manteno approved by a 5-0 vote in August 2021 for the project. ECA Architects & Planners, of Geneva, was doing the architectural work for the owner Level Construction, of Harwood Heights, and made the request with the village.
Eric Carlson, of ECA Architects & Planners, presented a rendering of the standalone Dunkin’, which will also have an outdoor seating area, at the Manteno Planning Commission meeting on Aug. 10. Carlson told the Planning Commission that the service area can accommodate up to 14 cars at one time, but a normal Dunkin’ drive-thru has about seven or eight vehicles.
The restaurant’s entrance will be off West Division Street, and an application for curb cuts to U.S. Route 45-52 for an entrance has been submitted to the Illinois Department of Transportation.
The Village of Manteno also granted a variance for the Dunkin’ premise signs at the new location. One sign faces West Division Street, and one sign will face U.S. Route 45-52.
“It’s always good to see new investment in town,” Nugent said.
Calls to the owner Level Construction on a possible opening date were not immediately returned.
Nugent is hopeful another business will take the space in the gas station once Dunkin’ moves across the road.
