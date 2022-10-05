Dunkin' Donuts (copy)

Dunkin’ donuts anyone? Dunkin’ plans to open a double drive-thru lane store in south Kankakee in 2023.

 Clint Blowers

KANKAKEE — A 1,902-square-foot, double-drive-thru Dunkin’ is slated to be constructed on a 1-acre plot immediately east of the Taco Bell restaurant at Kankakee’s south Interstate 57 interchange.

At Monday’s Kankakee City Council meeting, council members unanimously approved the conditional use permit to allow for a drive-thru facility in this area of the 4th Ward along Riverstone Parkway.

The Dunkin’ business inside the Speedway gas station just west of the new Dunkin’ location will close when the development is complete. The ownership for the planned Dunkin’, XCeed Commercial Real Estate LLC, of LaGrange, is the same.

