Construction progresses on a new home in the 400 block of Prince Valiant Lane in Bradley on Tuesday

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

BRADLEY — It was a good news, bad news report when it came to the subject of housing starts in Bradley.

At Monday’s Bradley Village Board meeting, Bruce Page, Bradley’s community development director, reported the village saw 42 new houses constructed in 2022, an increase of 23% when comparing the figure to the 34 constructed in 2021.

However, there was also some bad news.

