BRADLEY — The next superintendent of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School will be Matt Vosberg, who is currently the deputy superintendent of Rockford Public Schools.
The BBCHS District 307 School Board approved Vosberg’s hire during a special board meeting Monday.
Vosberg was approved for a three-year contract; he will earn a $202,000 annual salary.
Starting July 1, Vosberg will replace Scott Wakeley, who is leaving his position after eight years to become superintendent of Homewood-Flossmoor High School.
“It was a very grueling process. We had a pool of very qualified candidates,” Board President Justin Caldwell said. “He just rose to the top as a candidate for us for (matching) our mission and vision for District 307, setting our students up for success.”
Vosberg was selected from a national search with the assistance of the Libertyville-based search firm BWP & Associates. A total of 25 candidates applied.
Vosberg has been serving as deputy superintendent of Rockford Public Schools District 205 for the past eight years.
He started his career as a high school business teacher, then was a high school principal for five years at South Beloit District 230. He then moved back to Rockford Public Schools where he served as assistant superintendent and, most recently, deputy superintendent.
He has a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Education from Illinois State University, as well as a master’s and doctoral degree in Educational Administration from Northern Illinois University.
He is married to his wife of 24 years with two daughters who attend University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, and Illinois State University.
The BBCHS board interviewed six candidates in person before narrowing the list down to two finalists, all within about a month’s time, as the decision from Homewood-Flossmoor High School to hire Wakeley was announced in late March.
Attending Monday’s meeting virtually, Vosberg said that he has heard nothing but positive things from others who have lived and worked in the Bradley-Bourbonnais community.
He also expressed his gratitude for the opportunity, adding that he would always remember the date he was hired, June 7, as it is also his wedding anniversary.
“I’m looking forward to getting down there and meeting everybody,” he said.
Vosberg plans to be in attendance for the June 14 board meeting.
In a phone call with the Daily Journal after Monday’s meeting, Vosberg said he was interested in the position because of his experience working in similar high school settings.
“Those are always communities that rally behind the school and support the school, which is always a good environment to work in,” he said.
Vosberg also said he wanted to build upon the things that make District 307 a “destination school district.”
“I recognized early that people are choosing to live in the community because of the schools, so that’s very important that I continue to build on that — that people see District 307 and the feeder districts as places to move to if they want great opportunities for their kids.”
