The Associated Press
SPRINGFIELD — A new area code is being added to the 217 territory in central Illinois.
The area code will be 447. The Illinois Commerce Commission says new phone numbers with the new area code won’t start until after March 29, 2021.
Current phone customers will keep 217.
The 217 area code covers 36 counties in Illinois and includes Springfield, Champaign, Urbana, Decatur, Danville, Quincy and Rantoul.
The 217 area code also covers 69 percent of Ford County, including the county seat of Paxton, and 6 percent of Iroquois County, including Buckley.
