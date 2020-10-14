Daily Journal staff report
KANKAKEE — NetWERKing is a new group at the Kankakee Public Library that is focused on connecting the local LGBTQ community.
The goal is to find new friends, support and a safe place to have a good time. This group will have different events to participate in, such as book discussions, game nights and discussion panels, with an always safe place to connect and support one another.
The next meeting is from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21 in the fourth-floor auditorium (with social distancing in practice). A mask is required.
